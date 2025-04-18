Friday, April 18, 2025

Apalachicola 26th Boat & Car Show April 19th 10-3

April 19th at Riverfront Park in Apalalchicola

10:am - 3:0pm


Visit Apalachicola on Saturday April 19th for the annual Apalachicola Boat & Car Show. Enjoy the many Cars, Boats, Golf Carts, and Motorcycles on display at Riverfront Park. The event starts at 10:00 am and runs till 3:00 pm.


We invite Cars, Boats, Motorcycles, RVs, and Golf Carts. If it floats or rolls, you are welcome to participate. Boat and Vehicle Entry is $15.00, the Motorcycle and Golf Cart entry fee is $5.00, and admission to the show is FREE to the public. Enjoy the beautiful setting of Apalachicola Riverfront Park and view some of the classics.

Click here for more Information and the Application.

Join the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at Noon on Saturday, April 19th, at Riverfront Park at the center of the Park for our Annual Awards Ceremony for our Nancy Hodgson Lifetime Volunteer and Volunteers of the Year. Celebrate our Community Volunteers with us.

