Are You Interested in Serving on the Wakulla County Code Enforcement Board?

Wakulla County is currently seeking three (3) citizens who have a willingness to serve as members on the Code Enforcement Board to fill three (3) vacant positions. These positions will be for one (1) regular member and two (2) alternate members. The membership of the Code Enforcement Board shall be residents of the County; and whenever possible, consist of an architect, a business person, an engineer, a general contractor, a subcontractor, a realtor, and another citizen. These positions are on a volunteer basis only and the alternate member would have the responsibility of being present, when called upon, at Code Enforcement Meetings beginning in May 27, 2025. These meetings typically occur on the fourth Tuesday of every other month at 5:30 p.m.
Citizens wishing to serve as a member should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Code Enforcement Board and provide a resume or other statement of relevant experience which includes the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Monday, April 28, 2025. Please email your information to Lynda Brahier at Lbrahier@mywakulla.com or by fax to 850-926-8086.
