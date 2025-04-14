FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

RUBY is a 2-year-old, lab mix. She has all the
great, classic traits of a lab (while being grown out of that puppy phase )! Not only
is she a smart girl, she is very tolerant of all animals and kids of all ages. Ruby
walks well on leash and has very nice manners. If you are looking for the
perfect family dog, Ruby is your go-to girl!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
