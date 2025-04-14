Monday, April 14, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK





 

RUBY is a 2-year-old, lab mix. She has all the great, classic traits of a lab (while being grown out of that puppy phase 😅)! Not only is she a smart girl, she is very tolerant of all animals and kids of all ages. Ruby walks well on leash and has very nice manners. If you are looking for the perfect family dog, Ruby is your go-to girl!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.






