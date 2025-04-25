Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

At Music, Art & Drama (MAD) Theater Camp, students will spend their morning singing, acting, creating arts and crafts, and learning about sound and lighting. This camp is perfect for children who want to explore the basics of musical theater. Students will learn songs from Annie, Oliver! and Willy Wonka musicals, as well as proper singing technique and vocal warm-up songs and games. They will take acting classes and play improvisational games, while learning short scenes to perform. Then, they will make props, scenery, or themed arts and crafts and will learn about sound and lighting with hands-on opportunities. We will serve a small snack during break time. The camp is designed for all levels of students from those with no experience to those who may have more exposure to theater. At the end of camp on Friday, parents will be invited to see a performance of the songs and scenes that students have learned during the week.
