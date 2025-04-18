The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has lifted the water quality advisory for Carrabelle beach.
Tests completed on April 3rd found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria at the popular swimming area.
Water samples taken April 17th found that Carrabelle Beach is once again safe for swimmers.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
