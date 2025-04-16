Wednesday, April 16, 2025

The Wakulla County Board of County awarded over 150 thousand dollars to repair and replace navigation markers

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners has been awarded over 150 thousand dollars from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to repair and replace navigation markers at Bald Point and along the Ochlockonee River channel.

 

The funding will be used to repair or replace existing channel markers, ensuring safe passage for both recreational and commercial vessels traveling to and from port.

 

Navigation markers are essential guidance tools that help boaters avoid running aground, prevent vessel damage, and protect the surrounding marine environment from potential harm.

 

These markers are particularly important for boaters unfamiliar with the area or navigating local waterways for the first time.

 

Wakulla County will contribute an additional $25,000.00 in support of the project from its One Cent Sales Tax Facilities Fund.

 

The project will begin in the next few months.





