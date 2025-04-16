The Wakulla County Board of County awarded over 150 thousand dollars to repair and replace navigation markers

The Wakulla County Board of
County Commissioners has been awarded over 150 thousand dollars from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to repair and replace navigation
markers at Bald Point and along the Ochlockonee River channel.
The
funding will be used to repair or replace existing channel markers, ensuring
safe passage for both recreational and commercial vessels traveling to and from
port.
Navigation markers are
essential guidance tools that help boaters avoid running aground, prevent
vessel damage, and protect the surrounding marine environment from potential
harm.
These markers are
particularly important for boaters unfamiliar with the area or navigating local
waterways for the first time.
Wakulla
County will contribute an additional $25,000.00 in support of the project from
its One Cent Sales Tax Facilities Fund.
The
project will begin in the next few months.
