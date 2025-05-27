Tuesday, May 27, 2025

A Wakulla County man was found guilty last Wednesday in a 2021 shooting in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge.

 

Stuart Earl Mauney was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Timothy Blyth on December 12th, 2021.

 

Witnesses said they had seen the two men in an argument, but no one saw the shooting.

 

Blythe’s body was discovered on the dirt portion of Purify Bay Road, just south of the entrance to the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge.

 

He had been shot 4 times,

 

A search of the Blyth’s cell phone revealed that it was used to photograph the license plate on the rear of a red Ford F-150 pickup truck registered to Stuart Mauney.

 

Mauney was also identified by a hunter who had been in the area.

 

A search warrant on Mauney’s residence led to a red Ford F-150 pickup truck, his cellular telephone, and a pair of shoes with a tread pattern consistent with those found at the crime scene.

 

The FDLE Crime Lab linked Stuart Mauney’s red Ford F-150 pickup truck tires and a shoe seized from his residence to impressions found at the crime scene.

 

Mauney claimed self-defense at his trial.

 

He will be sentenced on July 10th.





