A Wakulla County man
was found guilty last Wednesday in a 2021 shooting in the St. Marks Wildlife
Refuge.
Stuart
Earl Mauney was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Timothy
Blyth on December 12th, 2021.
Witnesses
said they had seen the two men in an argument, but no one saw the shooting.
Blythe’s body was
discovered on the dirt portion of Purify Bay Road, just south of the entrance
to the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge.
He had been shot 4
times,
A search of the Blyth’s
cell phone revealed that it was used to photograph the license plate on the
rear of a red Ford F-150 pickup truck registered to Stuart Mauney.
Mauney was also
identified by a hunter who had been in the area.
A search warrant on
Mauney’s residence led to a red Ford F-150 pickup truck, his cellular
telephone, and a pair of shoes with a tread pattern consistent with those found
at the crime scene.
The FDLE Crime Lab
linked Stuart Mauney’s red Ford F-150 pickup truck tires and a shoe seized from
his residence to impressions found at the crime scene.
Mauney claimed self-defense
at his trial.
He will be sentenced
on July 10th.
No comments:
Post a Comment