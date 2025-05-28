A Wewahitchka woman died in an accident in Gulf County on Tuesday.
The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road 386 at about 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.
The Highway Patrol said a 69-year-old woman was traveling north on Highway 71 in a pickup truck when she exited the roadway and hit a bucket line truck that was performing shoulder work on the east shoulder of the highway.
At the time of the accident there were two workers in the extended boom, who were thrown out of the bucket after the collision.
All three people were taken to area hospitals with varying severity of injuries, the driver of the pickup truck passed away from her injuries.
The Highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Gulf County sheriff’s Office, EMS and the Wewahitchka Volunteer Fire Department.
The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road 386 at about 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.
The Highway Patrol said a 69-year-old woman was traveling north on Highway 71 in a pickup truck when she exited the roadway and hit a bucket line truck that was performing shoulder work on the east shoulder of the highway.
At the time of the accident there were two workers in the extended boom, who were thrown out of the bucket after the collision.
All three people were taken to area hospitals with varying severity of injuries, the driver of the pickup truck passed away from her injuries.
The Highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Gulf County sheriff’s Office, EMS and the Wewahitchka Volunteer Fire Department.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment