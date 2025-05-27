Franklin County unemployment remained unchanged between March and April.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.8 percent in April, the same as the month before.
171 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4463.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly above the statewide unemployment average of 3.7 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.6 percent in March to 3.5 percent in April.
244 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3 percent in April.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.8 percent.
