Governor Ron DeSantis this month signed the Boater Freedom Act into law.
The bill prevents local bans on gas-powered vessels.
It also prohibits boat inspections without probable cause, which were previously conducted as ‘safety compliance’ checks.
The bill will additionally direct FWC to work with tax collectors to proactively provide a “Florida Freedom Boater” decal at registration.
The decal will indicate to law enforcement that the boater has taken the necessary steps to maintain proper safety requirements.
This purpose is to strike a balance between ensuring compliance with boating laws and reducing unnecessary disruptions for law-abiding boaters.
The Governor, this month, also signed House Bill 735, which provides additional funding for public boat ramps, parking, and marina programs through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The funds will ensure greater access to public waters and enable Florida to remain the boating- and fishing-capital of the world.
