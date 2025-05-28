Sea turtle at Gulf Specimen marine Lab in hospice care

We at Gulf Specimen are saddened to announce that our long-term resident loggerhead sea turtle, Lil Herc, is entering hospice care for a health condition that cannot be treated.
Recently, we noticed her appetite had decreased, and an X-ray showed something unusual needing further investigation. A follow-up CT scan uncovered that Lil Herc had developed a large bladder stone, a rare condition in sea turtles. As this condition is uncommon, our veterinary and animal care team have been closely monitoring her diet, her bloodwork, her energy, and her quality of life.
Further imaging revealed several kidney stones as well, raising serious concerns about how her kidneys might handle anesthesia that would be needed for surgery to address these issues. We ran a specialized test to assess her kidney function, and the results confirmed that Lil Herc was experiencing kidney failure and is not a candidate for surgery to remove the stones. We have been in contact with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff and have sought expertise from other sea turtle veterinarians to ensure we provide Lil Herc with the best possible care.
Despite our efforts to find a resolution for this diagnosis, our veterinary team made the difficult, but compassionate decision to provide hospice care to keep her as comfortable as possible for the remainder of her time. Lil Herc is now receiving daily pain medication, supportive herbs, and even acupuncture to help ease her discomfort and preserve her dignity.
For many years, Lil Herc has inspired Gulf Specimen visitors and staff alike, raising awareness about sea turtle conservation and ocean health. We remain committed to transparency and compassionate care for our animals. We encourage the public to visit and create lasting memories of Lil Herc during her remaining time.
Lil Herc is in the best hands, surrounded by a team that cherishes her. Thank you for being part of her story.
For those wishing to honor Lil Herc, please consider donating to the Gulf Specimen Sea Turtle Fund, which helps us provide care and treatment for our resident sea turtle, as well as those in need of rescue and rehabilitation.
