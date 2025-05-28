On behalf of Orion Skys, I would like to invite you to Electric Skies:
Summer Drone Showcase on May 31, 2025, at Battery Park Marina in Apalachicola, Florida.
This event promises an exciting evening filled with family fun, music, delicious food, and an exhilarating drone light show illuminating the night sky.
Orion Skys specializes in providing cutting-edge drone performances for community celebrations, corporate events, and public showcases. We are excited to bring this innovative and family-friendly experience to our community as we kick off the summer season.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: Battery Park Marina, 1 Bay Ave, Apalachicola, FL 32320
For more information about the event, please visit our website at www.orionskys.com and follow us on social media:
- Instagram: @Orion_skys1
- TikTok: @Orion_skys1
- X (Twitter): @Orionskys
