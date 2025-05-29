The Franklin County sheriff’s office held a graduation
ceremony on Tuesday for its first ever Explorers Program.
Explorers is a hands-on program open to young men and women
who have completed the 6th grade through 20 years old, who are interested
in a career in law enforcement or a related field in the criminal justice
system.
The program offers young adults an introduction of the
criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition
and other activities.
The Franklin County Class was led by Deputy Jamie Shiver;
the class began with 13 young people, 9 of whom made it to graduation.
During the program they were given tours of the local jail
and courthouse with an opportunity to talk to law enforcement officers, as well
as state prosecutors and judges.
The program will continue into the summer and next year,
with firearms training and planned trips to Tallahassee to meet with law
enforcement groups there.
Sheriff AJ Smith said the group will also get a sheriff’s
department van which will be used for the Explorers program.
The Sheriff’s office said it would also like to expand to
include the Junior Deputy Program which would allow younger children to take
part.
