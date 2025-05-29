Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Franklin County sheriff’s office held a graduation ceremony on Tuesday for its first ever Explorers Program.

Explorers is a hands-on program open to young men and women who have completed the 6th grade through 20 years old, who are interested in a career in law enforcement or a related field in the criminal justice system.

The program offers young adults an introduction of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition and other activities.

The Franklin County Class was led by Deputy Jamie Shiver; the class began with 13 young people, 9 of whom made it to graduation.

During the program they were given tours of the local jail and courthouse with an opportunity to talk to law enforcement officers, as well as state prosecutors and judges.

The program will continue into the summer and next year, with firearms training and planned trips to Tallahassee to meet with law enforcement groups there.

Sheriff AJ Smith said the group will also get a sheriff’s department van which will be used for the Explorers program.

The Sheriff’s office said it would also like to expand to include the Junior Deputy Program which would allow younger children to take part.





