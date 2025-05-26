The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it expects another active hurricane season this year.
Overall, NOAA expects 13 to 19 named tropical storms will develop this year in the Atlantic, the Caribbean and the Gulf.
In an average year we see about 14 named storms.
NOAA also projects 6 to 10 hurricanes with 3 to 5 major storms with wind speeds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season typically spawns 7 hurricanes.
If the predictions are correct, this will be the tenth successive hurricane season with above average activity.
The season is expected to be above normal due to a number of factors including warmer than average ocean temperatures,
forecasts for weak wind shear, and the potential for higher activity from the West African Monsoon, a primary starting point for Atlantic hurricanes.
The warmer waters provide more energy to fuel storm development, while weaker winds allow the storms to develop without disruption.
The 2025 Atlantic season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
This is a good time to put together a hurricane survival kit if you haven’t already done so.
Make sure your kit includes canned food, fresh water, blankets and first aid equipment, as well as important papers and documents and some extra money.
Don't forget a manual can opener and battery powered radio along with some extra batteries for your radio and flashlight.
If you live in Franklin County you should also get a county re-entry tag from the county's emergency management office to help you re-enter the county in case we have to evacuate this year.
You can get more information about preparing for a hurricane on-line at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
