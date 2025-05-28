The
United Way of the Big Bend Board of Directors last week approved over $1.2
million dollars in funding allocations that will support sixty-three
critical programs in the eight-county region it serves including Franklin, Liberty
and Wakulla counties.
The investments are targeted to the needs of each
community and address the challenges facing individuals and families living at
the edge of poverty.
According to the recently released United Way Report, 53%
of households in the Big Bend region live in near
poverty level or below.
This includes families who are working, often
multiple jobs, but still struggling to afford the basic cost of living.
Funding for these programs serves a wide range of
vulnerable populations including low-income seniors, unhoused individuals,
children & families, and food-insecure households.
The two-year funding cycle supports local nonprofits
whose programs align with United Way’s focus areas including housing, early
learning and education, health and mental health, safety net, and skills
development — all essential for moving families out of poverty.
The new allocations will also address essential
needs like food, housing & rental assistance, childcare, education, and
health and mental health services.
Programs in Franklin County that will benefit from
the funding include the Carrabelle food pantry, America’s Second Harvest of the
Big Bend, and a program called “Getting Ahead,” through the Capital Area Community Action Agency
which provides education and skills development
to low-income people to help them move out of poverty.
