Today is World Hunger Day, and the City
of Carrabelle has also named it Carrabelle Food Pantry Awareness Day.
The Carrabelle Food Pantry provides food to
hundreds of eligible families in our area every week.
It is staffed by volunteers who distribute food
to families every Thursday from 9 to 11 at the Carrabelle Methodist Church.
The group can always use more volunteers to
help with their work, but if you don’t have time, they can also use donations
pf food or money.
They will accept everything from canned fruits and
vegetables to canned meats, breakfast cereal, and dry goods like pasta.
Or
you can make a cash donation and the Pantry can
purchase items at a big discount through Second Harvest.
Just 6 dollars pays for
one week of meal supplements, while 300 dollars can pay for a full year.
Checks can be made out to the Carrabelle Food Pantry
at PO Box 215 in Carrabelle.
The zip code is 32322
