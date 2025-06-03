Celebrate Gulf County’s 100th With Fireworks, Music & More!

Gulf County is turning 100, and you're invited to the celebration!
From June 2–7, join us for a week of community events, live music, local flavors, and family fun. Whether you're a lifelong resident or discovering our quiet shores for the first time, there's something for everyone.
The week includes a Centennial Kickoff at Maddox Park, Movie Night under the stars at Lake Alice, a 1925-inspired evening at The Great Centennial Gala, fireworks, live music, and food trucks at Veterans Memorial Park, and a Sesquicentennial Celebration at the Gulf County Courthouse in Wewahitchka to close out the week.
Come be part of this once-in-a-century celebration and make memories that will last a lifetime.
