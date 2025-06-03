Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Celebrate Gulf County’s 100th With Fireworks, Music & More!

100 Years of Gulf County

A Celebration a Century in the Making

Gulf County is turning 100, and you're invited to the celebration!

From June 2–7, join us for a week of community events, live music, local flavors, and family fun. Whether you're a lifelong resident or discovering our quiet shores for the first time, there's something for everyone.

The week includes a Centennial Kickoff at Maddox Park, Movie Night under the stars at Lake Alice, a 1925-inspired evening at The Great Centennial Gala, fireworks, live music, and food trucks at Veterans Memorial Park, and a Sesquicentennial Celebration at the Gulf County Courthouse in Wewahitchka to close out the week.

Come be part of this once-in-a-century celebration and make memories that will last a lifetime.


 

Celebrate with Fireworks & Friends

Join us Friday, June 6, at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill for an evening of live music, food vendors, and family fun. Then settle in for a dazzling fireworks show choreographed to music that celebrates 100 years of Gulf County!

Wewahitchka’s 150th Birthday Bash

Step back in time and celebrate 150 years of Wewahitchka on Saturday, June 7! This community event features live music, local eats, historical exhibits, and a Settlers Dress-Up Contest with prizes. Festivities run from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM CT on Second Street.

Come be part of the history!

 

