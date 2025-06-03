Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Ron DeSantis

Governor


Alexis A. Lambert

Secretary

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: GRACE BAY DOCK
Location Id: 296384
Location Name: TRACT 53 ST. GEORGE ISLAND
County: Franklin
Application Number: 296384-004

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: TRACT 53 ST. GEORGE ISLAND
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: POINT SOUTH MARINA BOATLIFT208
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-018

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: POINT SOUTH MARINA BOATLIT 204
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-016

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: POINT SOUTH MARINA BOATLIFT212
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-020

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: POINT SOUTH MARINA BOATLIFT210
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-019

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: POINT SOUTH MARINA BOATLIFT 20
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-017

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)




