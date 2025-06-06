Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Celebrate Gulf County’s 100th anniversary with an unforgettable evening by the beach! Enjoy live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities throughout the evening, all leading up to a spectacular 20-minute fireworks show at dark.
Music will begin at 4 pm with Dirty Little Billy followed by Konkrete Soul, with The Bo Spring Band providing the soundtrack leading up to an amazing sunset just before the fireworks begin.
Bring your chairs, blankets, and loved ones and find your perfect spot to watch the sky light up in honor of our centennial.
This is a free community event you won’t want to miss!
