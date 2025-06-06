Friday, June 6, 2025

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Celebrate Gulf County’s 100th anniversary with an unforgettable evening by the beach! Enjoy live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities throughout the evening, all leading up to a spectacular 20-minute fireworks show at dark.


Music will begin at 4 pm with Dirty Little Billy followed by Konkrete Soul, with The Bo Spring Band providing the soundtrack leading up to an amazing sunset just before the fireworks begin.


Bring your chairs, blankets, and loved ones and find your perfect spot to watch the sky light up in honor of our centennial.

This is a free community event you won’t want to miss!


117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




