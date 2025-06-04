Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Forgotten Coast Sound Solutions is a newly formed Pro Audio equipment and live-sound services company located in Port St Joe, Florida - serving the Forgotten Coast.


Services they provide can be used for: Banquets, Beach Weddings, Company Parties, Military Balls, Outdoor Events, Picnics, Political Events, Pool Parties, Reunions, Ribbon Cuttings, Grand Openings, Seminars, Team Builders, Wedding ceremonies, rehearsals, etc. They also offer Live Sound engineering, Music DJ, Emcee, Narration, and Voiceover services.


Reach out to Forgotten Coast Sound Solutions today and find out more about their services!


Forgotten Coast Sound Solutions

(850) 964-2023

ForgottenCoastSound@outlook.com

www.facebook.com/ForgottenCoastSoundSolutions

Nestled in the heart of Wewa-HITCH-ka and originally a humble gas station, The Hitch has been transformed into a vibrant spot that attracts auto enthusiasts of all ages. The Hitch retains the charm of its Full-Service roots while offering a modern twist with its craft drinks and lively atmosphere.


Whether you're a local or just passing through, it's a place where you can unwind and enjoy the unique ambiance. So, if you're looking for a unique experience, head over to 114 HWY 22 and see what The Hitch has to offer!

And don't forget to join us for the official Ribbon Cutting on June 28 at 3:30 pm CT! See you there!

 

The Hitch

114 Hwy 22, Wewahitchka, FL,

White Sands Woodwork is a small family-owned business located in beautiful Mexico Beach, Florida. What once started as a hobby, was quickly noticed to be raw passion!


White Sands Woodwork offers a beautiful series of laser engraved coastal maps. Their lineup will include Florida's entire coastline! Now you can enjoy a highly detailed 3D map of your favorite coastline or bay area!


The layers are cut to precision with an industrial grade C02 laser. Each water layer is stained with its own unique color and then placed on top of each other to reveal the water’s bathymetry. The landmass layer consists of the area's city streets and highways. City name plates are laser engraved, cut and placed on the land mass in its correct origin to be easily viewed. These maps come with heavy-duty hanging hardware pre-installed. Each map consists of 8 layers with the most accurate information of roads and water depths. Created from 1/4" birch plywood. Map total thickness is 1.75" with frame. Frames are handmade from whitewood and stained to the color of your choice. These maps are great for wall hanging.  


Get yours TODAY!! Visit them online at www.whitesandswoodwork.com or at a local market or event!


White Sands Woodwork

(314) 278-5463

contact@whitesandswoodwork.com

whitesandswoodwork@gmail.com

www.whitesandswoodwork.com

Join the Gulf County Chamber CEO on July 7, 9-10 am for coffee on the first Monday of each month for Java with Joe at Bayside Bakery to Trade Ideas - Share Information - Ask Questions - with No Agenda!

🎆 Gulf County Centennial Fireworks Show

📅 Friday, June 6, 2025 | 🕓 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM ET

📍 Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill


Celebrate Gulf County’s 100th anniversary with an unforgettable evening by the beach! Enjoy live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities throughout the evening, all leading up to a spectacular 20-minute fireworks show at dark.


Music will begin at 4 pm with Dirty Little Billy followed by Konkrete Soul, with The Bo Spring Band providing the soundtrack leading up to an amazing sunset just before the fireworks begin.


Bring your chairs, blankets, and loved ones and find your perfect spot to watch the sky light up in honor of our centennial.

This is a free community event you won’t want to miss!

﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office



