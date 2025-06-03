It's All About the Beach This Month Along Florida's Forgotten Coast

Beach Bound This Month!
Franklin County features more than 250 miles of beachy shoreline. Gulf beaches with miles of gently rolling surf, bay beaches with nature and privacy, beaches that are perfect for families, beaches that are great for fishing, beaches you can drive to and beaches you'll need a boat to enjoy. Every one of our beaches is beautiful but each one is different. Learn more about our different beaches here.
Over the past dozen years or so, the Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park has ranked among the best beaches in the United States by Dr. Stephen Leatherman (Dr. Beach). Dr. Leatherman ranked the beaches of this 1,962-acre state park Number One in the nation for 2023. Once at the top, number one beaches are removed from Dr. Leatherman's rankings so you may not see this park in the national rankings any longer but this unique beach park is still number one in our hearts!
About the Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park
Beaches. The park offers nine miles of some of the most pristine beaches along the Gulf coast of Florida. Visitors can access four miles of beach along the park's main drive. The park has six large picnic shelters equipped with grills, tables and nearby restrooms. The last five miles to the East Pass are accessible only by bicyclists, hikers or boaters. Wheelchair accessibility to the water is enhanced by Four mobility mats installed at two pull-offs and at each of the two large beach use areas. Three standard beach wheelchairs, two motorized beach wheelchairs and a floating wheelchair are available, please inquire at the Ranger Station about availability.
In addition to its beaches, the St. George Island State Park also offers ample opportunities for biking, boating, hiking, camping and nature study.
Bicycling - The park has four miles of paved road along the main park drive and a five mile road that leads to the east end of the island. There are also three and a half miles of nature trails to ride your bicycle on. There is a bicycle path outside of the park that leads to the center of the island. Helmets are highly recommended for all cyclists and Florida law requires helmets for cyclists under the age of 16. Boating - There are two natural, not paved or maintained, ramps for boat access to Apalachicola Bay. Anglers can fish for flounder, redfish, sea trout, pompano, whiting, Spanish mackerel and other fish off the beach or in the bay. Both ramps are restricted to small craft less than 24 feet in length with shallow draft. Launch fees are applicable. Two natural ramps provide access to the bay for canoes and kayaks. Hiking - The park features two segmented hiking trails – all part of one 2.5-mile trail to Gap Point which begins in the campground and meanders through the pine flatwood forest to the bay. The trail features boardwalks, resting benches and resource information. Camping - Many visitors think of the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park as just a secluded beach perfect for a quiet weekend stroll. However, this park offers a full facility family campground that would rival some of the best campgrounds in the region. The park features 60 campsites, electricity, water hookups and dump station nearby. Two buildings provide hot showers and restrooms. The park also has a youth camp available for group camping. Two primitive campsites can be accessed by a 2.5-mile trail or by canoe or kayak. A group camp area is available for scouts and other organized groups. Learn more about the St. George Island State Park here.
Plan a Summer Roadtrip & Enjoy Seasonal Getaway Specials
There's no better way to spend summer than with a getaway road trip. Along the way, you'll encounter dozens of parks, wildlife areas, museums and recreational opportunities. Many lodging providers are pulling out the stops to offer late summer getaway packages.
APALACHICOLA
The Water Street Hotel features Senior Discounts, AAA, Military, Government, group and Florida resident discounts. The iconic Gibson Inn features a 10% Florida resident discount and a 15% discount when you book 14 day in advance. Robinson Vacation Rentals is offering 10% off one fishing trip with Robinson Brothers Guide Service if staying in one of their short term vacation rentals.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Collins Vacation Rentals features June specials ranging from 20 – 35% on select houses and units. Visit Suncoast Vacation Rentals online for exclusive short-stay specials and enjoy up to 25% off at select properties. No discount code needed! Fickling & Company features several properties that offer book four nights and get fifth night free. They also offer guest thank you discounts. Cape & Coast offers select seasonal discounts.
CARRABELLE
Many of the Sandy Beach Properties offers seasonal discounts on specific rental units. Receive a Great Deal when you Stay & Play at the St. James Bay Villas and Condos. The Stay & Play packages include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on our perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course
Visit all of Franklin County's accommodations here to check out individual lodging providers that often post specials that change weekly.
Turtles and Tourists Share The Forgotten Coast Beaches
Each summer, female sea turtles worldwide began their annual migration to coastal beaches to lay their fragile eggs at night near the dune lines. Summer also heralds the season when local volunteer turtlers begin walking the beach to find, mark and protect turtle nests. Visitors interested in learning about sea turtle nesting can visit the St. George Island Visitor’s Center (at the St. George Island Lighthouse Park) to pick up turtle information and click here to download the updated turtle guide produced recently by the Franklin County TDC in cooperation with the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Want to learn more? The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint will host local “Turtle Talks” beginning each Tuesday this summer. These weekly talks, which will run through August, help visitors learn all about our nesting sea turtles. The talks are free and registration is not required; however seating is limited. Visitors interested in learning about sea turtle nesting can visit the St. George Island Visitor’s Center (at the St. George Island Lighthouse Park) to pick up turtle information.
Please note that Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas and equipment to be removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles more easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path back to the water from their nests in the dunes. And, if you dig a hole on the beach during the day, fill it in! Learn more here.
CGJ D-Day Commemoration Exhibits Opens June 3
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit commemorating the anniversary of D-Day. This exhibit will open on Tuesday, June 3 and will be on display until Saturday, July 12. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. When Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 in Carrabelle, FL, its main purpose was to train entire infantry divisions, including the U. S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division and their support units in amphibious warfare.
June Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its June events on Saturday June 14 and June 28 from 9 am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to 1 pm at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, June 7, and again on June 21 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. The Market will feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Fish Free In June!
Save the dates for two upcoming license-free fishing weekends hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). This summer's license-free fishing weekends are on June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater. All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. Visit the FWC’s fishing basics web page for tips and information on how to start fishing or refresh your knowledge.
Learn more here.
Need a guided tour? Charter captains are booking trips now! For a list of Franklin County's fishing charter guides, click here.
