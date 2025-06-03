The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf state and federal waters closed on Sunday and will remain closed through July 31st.
The fishery will re-open August 1st through December 31st.
The seasonal harvest closures help conserve the gray triggerfish populations and improve the fisheries for the future.
For current recreational triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine or download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.
