Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf state and federal waters closed on Sunday

The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf state and federal waters closed on Sunday and will remain closed through July 31st.

The fishery will re-open August 1st through December 31st.

The seasonal harvest closures help conserve the gray triggerfish populations and improve the fisheries for the future.

For current recreational triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine or download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment