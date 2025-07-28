A 26-year-old man from Liberty County is facing numerous charges after shooting at federal officers.
John Caleb Allen, of Bristol, has been charged with assault of a federal law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a machine gun.
The incident happened on Thursday when agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, were executing a federal search warrant at the subject’s residence when Allen opened fire on law enforcement.
After firing multiple rounds at the agents, Allen was arrested without the agents discharging their weapons.
Agents suffered minor, non-critical injuries as a result of the assault.
If convicted, Allen faces up to twenty years’ imprisonment on the assault of a federal law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon count, a minimum of ten years up to life imprisonment on the discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence count, and up to ten years’ imprisonment on the illegal possession of a machinegun count.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the case.
