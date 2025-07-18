A local after-school program says a
hold on federal funding may force the program to close before the next school
year.
The Nest After School Program, which
serves dozens of local kids, says it has been notified by state officials that
funding for afterschool has been frozen at the Federal level.
The Nest provides a number of services
and programs including tutoring and homework help.
The funding for the program is currently
under review, and the NEST says it hopes to have additional information very soon.
Until then, they are asking that
people reach out to our representatives in Congress to tell them how important
the program is to our area.
They are asking that people contact
the offices of Congressmen Neil Dunn and Jimmy Patronis, as well as Senators Rick
Scott and Ashley Moody.
.
No comments:
Post a Comment