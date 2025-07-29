August is the time to do all of your back-to-school shopping.
The 2025 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs for the entire month of August, from Friday, August 1st, to Sunday, August 31st.
This is a permanent annual event and replaces previous shorter tax holidays.
During the sales tax holiday you won’t have to pay Florida’s 6 percent sales tax on Clothing and shoes priced $100 or less, School supplies that cost $50 or less and Learning aids like books, flashcards, and puzzles under $30.
Computers and accessories like headphones and printers priced at $1,500 or less are also tax free.
There is a list of items that will be tax free available through the Department of Revenue.
And for those of you who love the outdoors, a new sales tax holiday for Hunting, Fishing & Camping equipment is also scheduled for September 8th through December 31st, 2025.
This information is based on official Florida Department of Revenue guidelines and publications. More detailed information is available on the Florida Department of Revenue website.
https://floridarevenue.com/taxes/tips/Documents/TIP_25A01-08.pdf
