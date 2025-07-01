Florida will become the first state to require EKG screenings for students who want to play school sports.
Governor Ron Desantis, last week, signed the Second Chance Act into law, which requires electrocardiograms for student in grades 9 through 12 who want to compete in high school sports.
The bill also calls for the Florida High School Athletic Association to adopt rules that would keep kids with abnormal electrocardiograms from taking part in athletic competition until a written medical clearance is submitted to the school.
The new law will take effect with the 2026-2027 school year.
The bill was sponsored by state representative Jason Shoaf and was named after Port St. Joe football player Chance Gainer who died during a football game last September because of an undetected heart condition.
