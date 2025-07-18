Franklin County commissioners have signed a Memorandum of agreement with Big Bend Transit for transporting special needs Citizens out of the county during an evacuation.
Big Bend Transit provides transportation to and from any location within Franklin County for people who do not have access to a vehicle or are unable to drive themselves, so they can get to doctors appointments, grocery stores or other locations.
The cost for people who are registered as transportation disadvantaged is 3 dollars for a one-way trip; the cost is 10 dollars for the general public.
Or you can purchase a reloadable ride pass.
The agreement signed by the Franklin County commission this week allows the company to transport residents who can't drive themselves when a local state of emergency has been declared.
That includes transportation for people in wheelchairs.
If you would like to find out more about Big Bend Transit, you can visit their website at www.bigbendtransit.org or call them at 850-229-6550.
