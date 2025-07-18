Franklin County has extended its declaration of a state of local emergency in an effort to help the City of Apalachicola expedite repairs to its water system.
The county initially approved the declaration on June 13th, but the declaration has to be re-approved every 7 days.
On Wednesday, the commission voted to extend the declaration through July 25th.
The action is being taken to help the City of Apalachicola which is dealing with serious issues with its water system, which was damaged during Hurricane Helene in 2024.
The emergency declaration asks for help from the state to speed up the repair process by taking whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
