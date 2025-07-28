FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Dandy is a 7-month-old Lab/Hound and he and his 2 sisters and
1 brother were brought to us after someone had dumped them. They are all
very sweet, gentle and social pups. Often times when people are looking
to adopt a dog as a family pet, we will recommend a hound/lab cross as they
tend to be gentle pets for children. If you are ready to add to your
family and want a dog for your children, you'll want to consider Dandy or one
of his littermates!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
