Monday, July 28, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK







 

 

Dandy is a 7-month-old Lab/Hound and he and his 2 sisters and 1 brother were brought to us after someone had dumped them.  They are all very sweet, gentle and social pups.  Often times when people are looking to adopt a dog as a family pet, we will recommend a hound/lab cross as they tend to be gentle pets for children.  If you are ready to add to your family and want a dog for your children, you'll want to consider Dandy or one of his littermates!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





