Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Gray Triggerfish

Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Gray Triggerfish

For Immediate Release

July 29, 2025

 

The Gulf Council would like to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with gray triggerfish in the Gulf. The Council recognizes that as active fishermen, you may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.

 

We rely on your on-the-water expertise to guide our current understanding of what’s happening. A scientific stock assessment of gray triggerfish is set to begin soon. The information you provide through our Fisherman Feedback Tool will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the gray triggerfish stock.

 

Please submit your responses to our:

Fisherman Feedback Tool for Gray Triggerfish

 

Responses are due by 5:00 PM, EST on August 29, 2025.

 

Thank you for taking the time to enhance our understanding of gray triggerfish in the Gulf. Your knowledge leads to better, more informed management decisions.


﻿View this press release on our webpage

About The Gulf Council

The Gulf Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of America.   

Sign up for Gulf Council News here!





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment