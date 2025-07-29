Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Gray Triggerfish

For Immediate Release
July 29, 2025
The Gulf Council would like to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with gray triggerfish in the Gulf. The Council recognizes that as active fishermen, you may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.
We rely on your on-the-water expertise to guide our current understanding of what’s happening. A scientific stock assessment of gray triggerfish is set to begin soon. The information you provide through our Fisherman Feedback Tool will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the gray triggerfish stock.
Please submit your responses to our:
Fisherman Feedback Tool for Gray Triggerfish
Responses are due by 5:00 PM, EST on August 29, 2025.
Thank you for taking the time to enhance our understanding of gray triggerfish in the Gulf. Your knowledge leads to better, more informed management decisions.
