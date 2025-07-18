It looks like the fight to stop a company from drilling for oil near the Apalachicola River is not over yet.
On Wednesday, a company called Clearwater Land and Minerals filed an appeal with the 1st District Court of Appeals to overturn Florida’s decision to reject a permit that would allow the company to search for oil in the Apalachicola River floodplain in Calhoun County.
The permit was initially approved by the state last year, which led to a lawsuit from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper along with a large show of opposition from residents and local political leaders.
In April, an administrative law judge ruled that DEP should reject the permit.
The permit request was officially rejected by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in June.
Since that time, the state also approved the “Kill the Drill” law, which prohibits companies from searching for oil and gas within 10 miles of the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
