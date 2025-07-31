Kite Tales July 2025 - The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Newsletter

A posted shorebird nesting area. Photo by FWC.
The Florida Shorebird Alliance is a statewide coalition formed in 2009 to advance shorebird and seabird conservation across Florida. Operating as a network of 12 regional partnerships, the FSA brings together state agencies, non-governmental organizations and dedicated volunteers. All partners share the same goal: protect vulnerable nesting shorebirds and seabirds. They work with the statewide FSA coordinator, an FWC biologist who supports the regional alliances with resources, training and outreach.
All monitoring data is stored within the Florida Shorebird Database. Data includes nest counts, species records and disturbance events. This centralized system ensures state-level consistency and is vital for conservation and management decisions that benefit shorebird populations. The monitoring data is collected through the hard work of FSA volunteers. From February to August, they monitor nesting areas and act as beach stewards by posting regulatory signage, providing educational outreach and enhancing habitats. Visit FLShorebirdAlliance.org to learn more and get involved.
A Least Tern chick and adult. Photo by FWC.
The American Oystercatcher, Snowy Plover, Black Skimmer and Least Tern are state-designated as Threatened in Florida. They all nest and raise young in coastal areas affected by human-related disturbance, habitat loss and habitat alteration. Kite Tales spoke with Hailey Dedmon, FWC Regional Shorebird Biologist, about conservation efforts to safeguard these species.
New Guidelines and the Shore Mapper Tool
These Imperiled Beach-nesting Birds (IBNBs) are protected under the FWC’s IBNB Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines, which went into effect October 1, 2024. The guidelines minimize and mitigate human activities that might affect breeding sites, critical brood-rearing sites and critical roosting sites. They also offer developers clear steps for working responsibly near sensitive bird habitats.
FWC’s Shore Mapper tool helps identify areas of concern where coastal development might impact shorebirds. “You put in your project boundary and Shore Mapper tells you if the footprint overlaps with any important sites for imperiled beach-nesting birds,” Dedmon describes. Where overlap occurs, developers must assess avoidance options and apply for an Incidental Take Permit through FWC. “Take” refers to harm and harassment, whether intentional or incidental.
Qualified Monitors Required
To minimize negative effects to imperiled beach-nesting birds, permit applicants are required to procure the services of Imperiled Beach-Nesting Bird Permitted Monitors. These monitors are trained, dedicated individuals with proven shorebird and seabird identification skills and avian survey experience. They are qualified to assist FWC Incidental Take Permittees with minimizing harm or harassment of imperiled beach-nesting birds during project activities.
Essential birding skills include:
- The ability to identify by sight and sound all species of beach-nesting birds that breed in their region of operation.
- The ability to identify breeding/territorial behaviors and find nests of shorebirds and colonies of seabirds, as well as identify habitats preferred by imperiled beach-nesting birds for breeding.
IBNB Permitted Monitors have many roles and responsibilities depending on the permitted activity type. Some examples include, but are not limited to, conducting breeding activity checks, establishing disturbance-free buffer zones, and conducting education/identification programs with project staff.
Becoming an IBNB Permitted Monitor
To become an IBNB Permitted Monitor, candidates must complete online training and prove they have experience surveying shorebirds. Specifically, IBNB Permitted Monitors must have conducted at least three surveys involving observations of active nests. This is the only component that cannot be completed online. To help new monitors build their skills, the FWC has provided no-cost field experiences where participants learned field monitoring protocols, habitat assessment, and species identification. Contact your local Florida Shorebird Alliance Partnership to learn more about bird survey and monitoring opportunities.
IBNB Permitted Monitor participants use spotting scopes to observe imperiled beach-nesting birds. Photo by FWC.
The Field Experience
“The FWC recently ran a three-day, field-based survey experience focused on monitoring active nesting sites of imperiled beach-nesting birds, primarily Least Terns,” Dedmon explains. “We visited three different nesting hotspots, including Fort Matanzas National Monument, to learn hands-on monitoring techniques. We had about 30 participants. It was great to see so many people new to shorebirds and seabirds so genuinely interested in learning.”
Each day, small groups practiced identifying habitat cues, distinguishing chick stages (downy, feathered, flight-capable), and learning to tell nesting adults from loafing birds. Participants also reviewed proper data sheet protocols and entered sample observations into the Florida Shorebird Database, guided by established monitoring standards.
Dedmon says, “We emphasized a relaxed but thorough atmosphere, reviewing protocols and answering questions in the field, covering everything from permit guidelines to monitoring details. It's a great way for aspiring monitors to gain experience and confidence before applying for an IBNB Permitted Monitor credential under the new guidelines.”
This comprehensive approach aims to balance necessary coastal development with the protection of Florida's vulnerable beach-nesting bird populations, providing clear pathways for compliance while maintaining essential habitat protections.
Least Terns defend their nest from a crab, as observed by IBNB Permitted Monitor trainees. Photo by FWC.
