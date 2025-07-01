Light Up the Night & Clean Up the Coast in Gulf County this July!

Get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July Gulf County style! In Port St. Joe, head to George Core Park on Friday, July 4th, for Party in the Park from 3 to 10 PM ET. Enjoy a full day of family-friendly fun with a boat show, Dockside Village open house, live music, games, raffle prizes, and local food vendors. Pets are welcome, entry is free, and the evening wraps up with fireworks over St. Joseph Bay starting at 10:00 PM ET. Bring your chairs and settle in for a classic coastal tradition.
In Wewahitchka, on July 4th, soak up small-town charm at Lake Alice Park, where fireworks will light up the sky at dark. It’s the perfect spot to gather with family and friends and celebrate under the stars.
If you're looking for a fun way to kick off the holiday, check out the 4th of July Golf Cart Parade at WindMark Beach. Registration begins at 9:00 AM CT on The Green, with the parade starting at 9:30 AM CT. Enjoy decorated carts, fire trucks, and morning drinks like Bloody Marys and Mimosas at The Mill for a festive start to the day.
No matter where you choose to celebrate, Gulf County is ready to help you make Independence Day memories to last a lifetime.
