Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Light Up the Night & Clean Up the Coast in Gulf County this July!

Red, White, and Blue Skies

Fireworks Festivities Across Gulf County

Get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July Gulf County style! In Port St. Joe, head to George Core Park on Friday, July 4th, for Party in the Park from 3 to 10 PM ET. Enjoy a full day of family-friendly fun with a boat show, Dockside Village open house, live music, games, raffle prizes, and local food vendors. Pets are welcome, entry is free, and the evening wraps up with fireworks over St. Joseph Bay starting at 10:00 PM ET. Bring your chairs and settle in for a classic coastal tradition.

In Wewahitchka, on July 4th, soak up small-town charm at Lake Alice Park, where fireworks will light up the sky at dark. It’s the perfect spot to gather with family and friends and celebrate under the stars.

If you're looking for a fun way to kick off the holiday, check out the 4th of July Golf Cart Parade at WindMark Beach. Registration begins at 9:00 AM CT on The Green, with the parade starting at 9:30 AM CT. Enjoy decorated carts, fire trucks, and morning drinks like Bloody Marys and Mimosas at The Mill for a festive start to the day.

No matter where you choose to celebrate, Gulf County is ready to help you make Independence Day memories to last a lifetime.


 

Good Vibes, Clean Tides - Keep the Cape Beautiful

Pitch in to help keep our beautiful coast clean on Saturday, July 6th! Join fellow volunteers for a morning of collecting litter along Indian Pass to Eglin Beach, then relax with lunch and prize drawings. Walkers and beach drivers encouraged — your effort makes a difference for Gulf County’s shores.

Protect Our Shores
St. Joe Cleanup Day

Join us at St. Joe Beach on Saturday, July 19th, for a morning of community, conservation, and a little friendly competition. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park at 8:30 AM ET to check in and grab your supplies. Enjoy Trash Bingo for prizes, compete to collect the most trash, and help us protect our beautiful coastline. 

 

Meet Our Partners

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf

When you need care right away — choose Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf for 24/7 emergency care. If you’re experiencing a life-threatening emergency, go directly to the ER or call 911.

(850) 229-5600
https://www.ascension.org/gulffl

Cape San Blas Get Away

Vacations are a special time for creating lasting family memories. Cape San Blas Get Away offers vacation rental homes and looks forward to welcoming you to beautiful Cape San Blas.

(404) 668-0122

https://www.capesanblasgetaway.com

Gulf County
Visitor Guide

GET YOUR FREE TRAVEL
GUIDE HERE


View Digital Guide
Request Printed Guide
Like us on FacebookFollow us on InstagramFollow us on PinterestSubscribe on Youtube
850-229-7800
800-482-GULF
150 Captain Fred’s Place
Port St. Joe, Florida 32456
www.visitgulf.com
info@visitgulf.com
© 2025 Gulf County Tourist Development Council, All rights reserved.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment