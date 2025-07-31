Long-time Franklin County Sheriff Warren Roddenberry passed away this week.
He was 86 years old.
Before serving as Franklin County Sheriff, Roddenberry played baseball as a pitcher in the minor leagues.
After that he joined the Florida Forestry Department, later becoming a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper and a Traffic Homicide Investigator.
He was elected Sheriff of Franklin County in 1989, where he served until 1997.
A Celebration of Warren Roddenberry’s life will be held at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee on Friday, August 1st at 3:00PM.
