Long-time Franklin County Sheriff Warren Roddenberry passed away this week

He was 86 years old.

Before serving as Franklin County Sheriff, Roddenberry played baseball as a pitcher in the minor leagues.

After that he joined the Florida Forestry Department, later becoming a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper and a Traffic Homicide Investigator.

He was elected Sheriff of Franklin County in 1989, where he served until 1997.

A Celebration of Warren Roddenberry’s life will be held at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee on Friday, August 1st at 3:00PM.



