Month-Long Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Starts August 1st

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the return of Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which will run from Friday, August 1 through Sunday, August 31, giving families a full month of savings on essential school supplies and more.
“Proud to deliver additional sales tax holidays, including the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday that begins on August 1. With the new school year just around the corner, Florida families can save on back-to-school shopping during the tax holiday for the entire month of August,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “By cutting taxes, empowering parents, and growing our economy, we're making it easier for people to live, work, and thrive in the Free State of Florida.”
With a consistently low unemployment rate and a AAA credit rating from all major agencies, Florida has maintained one of the lowest per-capita tax burdens in the nation. Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2025–26 budget, which included $2 billion in tax relief, including the permanent repeal of the Business Rent Tax and several targeted sales tax holidays. This year’s tax relief package specifically delivers $450 million in savings through sales tax holidays designed to support Florida families and residents.
The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes exemptions for:
School supplies selling for $50 or less
- Binders
- Notebooks
- Pens and pencils
- Lunch boxes
Clothing, footwear, and apparel priced at $100 or less
- Backpacks
- Pants
- Shoes
- Shirts
- Sweaters
Learning aids selling for $30 or less
- Interactive Books
- Puzzles
- Flashcards
Personal computers and accessories priced at $1,500 or less (for noncommercial home or personal use)
- Laptops
- Flash drives
- Printers
- Headphones
For more information and to view lists of qualifying items, visit: FloridaRevenue.com/
BackToSchool.
