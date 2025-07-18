News from The FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory

Hello,
We are excited to announce that the Chris Koenig Memorial “Whatever Floats Your Boat” Regatta will return to FSUCML this Fall. However, due to conflicts, we have to alter the date of the event. The new date for this event is Saturday, September 13th! Please make note of this change.
This event celebrates community creativity, environmental stewardship, and marine conservation. Participants will craft boats from repurposed materials, racing them in a spirited competition that emphasizes recycling and ocean health. The regatta attracts families, students, researchers, and local businesses, fostering community engagement and awareness about marine ecosystems.
Please see the "WFYB Website Page" button at the bottom of this email to learn more about the event. Admission is FREE! Please remember to add this event to your calendars!
Additionally, we would love to have you build a boat and participate in the regatta. Further details regarding rules and registration can be found at the button below or on our website https://marinelab.fsu.edu/outreach-and-education/regatta/
If you would like to register a boat in the regatta, please be aware that all participating vessels must be registered by the end of the day (5:00 pm) on September 5th.
If you are interested or have any questions about participation, please contact Jared Fuqua, jfuqua@fsu.edu or Aden Barksdale, agb21h@fsu.edu or give us a call at (850) 645-3474.
Hope to see you on September 13th, 2025, at the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab!
Aden and Jared
-----------------------------------------------------------
Aden Barksdale and Jared Fuqua
Outreach and Education Coordinators
Florida State Coastal and Marine Laboratory (FSUCML)
www.marinelab.fsu.edu
No comments:
Post a Comment