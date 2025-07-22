Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Panhandle Players Theater Tour and Annual Meeting!

Summer Updates!

Join us on August 8th for an evening of fun, laughter, and information! A review of the Panhandle Player’s 2025 successes and operations will be discussed. Further, a series of mini-skits will occur onstage to tantalize us with hilarity, as well as a tour of the theater and facilities! Board elections will also occur. If interested in joining the board, please email us at


panhandleplayersinfo@gmail.com

or call

850-320-8903


Click Here for Chapman Theater Location

SEE YOU SOON!

Auditions Reminder!

All Levels of Experience and Interest are Encouraged to Try-Out!

