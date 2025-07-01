Protect Florida manatees and sea turtles with fresh decals from the FWC
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) just released its 2025-26 Florida manatee and sea turtle decals. These waterproof decals feature original artwork and can be placed on vehicle bumpers and watercraft or be used to spruce up water bottles, coolers, tackle boxes and laptops.
Every year beginning July 1, new manatee and sea turtle decals become available for a $5 donation at your local tax collector’s office. These donations directly fund research, rescue and management efforts for Florida manatees and sea turtles.
This year’s decals highlight best practices for protecting these iconic species while enjoying Florida’s extensive waterways and beaches:
You can also support Florida manatees and sea turtles by purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” specialty license plate at your local tax collector’s office.
If you ever observe a dead, injured, sick, or entangled manatee or sea turtle, harassment of manatees or sea turtles, or tampering of turtle nests, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
For more information on conservation and management efforts for manatees and sea turtles, visit MyFWC.com/Manatee or MyFWC.
