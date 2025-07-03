Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine lab in Panacea

Thursday, July 3, 2025

We apologize for the confusion, but one of our draft newsletters was accidentally sent out last night before it was finalized.

The corrected and final version of the newsletter can be read below, and we appreciate your understanding.

On behalf of everyone at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, we sincerely apologize for the error and thank you for your continued support.

🐢✨ Sea Turtle Surprise at Summer Camp! ✨🐢

Last week at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s Summer Camp, our campers got hands-on with marine rescue in the best way possible — through a mock sea turtle stranding drill! 🧤🌊

As part of their marine biology lessons, campers learned exactly what our team does as members of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network — from assessing injuries to taking measurements and preparing for transport. But just as they finished their practice scenario… a real sea turtle patient arrived!


The campers got to witness a real-time sea turtle intake, led by their own counselors, and meet our newest rescued turtle. 🐢💚 In true camp spirit, they even voted on her name: Athena — a strong and beautiful choice for this determined little fighter.


It was a week full of learning, laughter, and unforgettable experiences. Stay tuned to follow Athena’s journey and see what the rest of the summer has in store! ☀️🔬🦀

Beach Explorations Tour

Looking for a fun, educational, and relaxing way to explore the coast? 🌞 Come walk the beach with Debbi, our expert shell-collector, tidepool explorer, and coastal storyteller! 🐚✨

Debbi’s Beachwalk is the perfect mix of science, sea life, and stories — you’ll learn about local shells, marine critters, tides, and the fascinating world just under your feet. Great for families, kids, and curious beach lovers of all ages!

🗓️ Spots are limited, so sign up now to reserve your place on this unforgettable coastal adventure!

July 26 and August 23

Nature’s always changing—come walk the wonder with Debbi!

Intern Spotlight﻿

Meet Jake Pursell, an intern for the Summer semester who is originally from Lindenhurst, IL. Jake is pursuing a degree in Biology from Florida State University. Jake enjoys playing volleyball in his free time.

Jake's Goals: “Work at an Aquarium“

Favorite Marine Animal “Jellyfish”

Creature Feature

If you’ve ever looked closely at a clump of sargassum seaweed, you might have missed this incredible creature hiding in plain sight — the Sargassum Fish (Histrio histrio)!

This quirky little anglerfish lives its whole life among the drifting mats of sargassum that float on the ocean’s surface. With frilly fins and mottled coloring that mimic the seaweed perfectly, it’s a camouflage expert — making it almost invisible to both predators and prey. 🌿👀

Fun Facts:

🔹 They can change color to better match their surroundings

🔹 Their pectoral fins act like little hands, helping them "crawl" through the seaweed

🔹 They live in open ocean habitats, but can sometimes be found near shore when sargassum drifts in

Stop by Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and see one up close — if you can spot it! 😉

Holiday Hours for the Upcoming Weekend!

