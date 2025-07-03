Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine lab in Panacea

Looking for a fun, educational, and relaxing way to explore the coast? Come walk the beach with Debbi, our expert shell-collector, tidepool explorer, and coastal storyteller!
Debbi’s Beachwalk is the perfect mix of science, sea life, and stories — you’ll learn about local shells, marine critters, tides, and the fascinating world just under your feet. Great for families, kids, and curious beach lovers of all ages!
Spots are limited, so sign up now to reserve your place on this unforgettable coastal adventure!
July 26 and August 23
Nature’s always changing—come walk the wonder with Debbi!
