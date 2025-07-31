Thursday, July 31, 2025

Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Where the Sea Reveals its Secrets

Adopt Aggie Here!

🐢✨ A Big Milestone for our Rescue - Aggie ✨🐢

We’re thrilled to announce that Aggie, one of our rescued sea turtles, has just completed her final dose of antibiotics!


After battling a tough bone infection for nearly a year in our rehab facility, she's made an incredible recovery — and that means she's one big step closer to going back to the wild!


Before her big release, you can still come visit Aggie here at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, see her up close, and learn more about her journey to healing. She's a fan favorite with a big personality and an even bigger comeback story!


Want to support her care and others like her? Aggie is up for symbolic adoption! Your adoption helps us continue the work of rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing these amazing animals.


Let’s give Aggie a round of applause and all the love as she gets ready to head home to the ocean!


Stay tuned for more updates on her release!


Donate to the Sea Turtle Fund Here!

Beach Explorations Tour

Looking for a fun, educational, and relaxing way to explore the coast? 🌞 Come walk the beach with Debbi, our expert shell-collector, tidepool explorer, and coastal storyteller! 🐚✨

Debbi’s Beachwalk is the perfect mix of science, sea life, and stories — you’ll learn about local shells, marine critters, tides, and the fascinating world just under your feet. Great for families, kids, and curious beach lovers of all ages!

🗓️ Spots are limited, so sign up now to reserve your place on this unforgettable coastal adventure!

August 23

Nature’s always changing—come walk the wonder with Debbi!

Intern Spotlight﻿

Meet Peyton Wright, a returning volunteer turned intern for the Summer Semester who is originally from Richmond, VA. Peyton is currently attending the University of North Carolina and pursuing a degree in Marine Biology. Peyton enjoys kayaking, fishing, and attending concerts in her free time!

Peyton's Goals: Become a Marine biologist!

Favorite Lab Animal: Peaches the Southern Stingray!

We are so thrilled to have her back for a second summer!

Our Shark Garden is in Full Bloom!

Summer is in full swing, and so is our Shark Garden here at Gulf Specimen! Bright, colorful flowers are blooming all around, creating the perfect backdrop for our life-sized shark models swimming through waves of petals and greenery.

It’s a beautiful blend of land and sea—where art, nature, and marine education come together. Whether you're snapping the perfect photo or just taking in the peaceful scene, the Shark Garden is a must-see this season.

Come wander through the blooms and spot our shark friends gliding through the garden—it’s a view you won’t want to miss!

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
