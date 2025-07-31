Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

We’re thrilled to announce that Aggie, one of our rescued sea turtles, has just completed her final dose of antibiotics!
After battling a tough bone infection for nearly a year in our rehab facility, she's made an incredible recovery — and that means she's one big step closer to going back to the wild!
Before her big release, you can still come visit Aggie here at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, see her up close, and learn more about her journey to healing. She's a fan favorite with a big personality and an even bigger comeback story!
Want to support her care and others like her? Aggie is up for symbolic adoption! Your adoption helps us continue the work of rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing these amazing animals.
Let’s give Aggie a round of applause and all the love as she gets ready to head home to the ocean!
Stay tuned for more updates on her release!
