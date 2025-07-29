Teenagers applying for their learner’s permits in Florida will have to study a little harder to get that ID card starting in August.
A new law requires first-time driving permit applicants under the age of 18 to complete a new six-hour Driver Education Traffic Safety course.
The new course will replace the current four-hour Traffic Law Substance and Education course.
The course is meant to be on par with the Florida Department of Education’s driver education and traffic safety curriculum.
The course requires students to demonstrate knowledge of traffic laws and safe driving.
It covers defensive driving strategies, distracted driving, and know best practices for driving in Florida weather conditions.
It also covers the consequences of substance use while driving, as well as how to interact with law enforcement during a traffic stop.
The class can be taken in person or online.
