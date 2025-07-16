The Apalachicola Riverkeeper has officially kicked off its annual RiverTrek campaign.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
This year, 22 people will kayak 106 miles down the Apalachicola River from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola over 5 days from October 29th through November the 2nd.
People who take part help raise money for the Riverkeeper group to help fund their outreach, education and advocacy efforts.
Generally, the event raises between 5 and 100 thousand dollars for the Riverkeeper Group and its various programs.
Fundraising has now started, so if you would like to learn more about the participants in this year's event or donate to the cause, go on-line to https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
This year, 22 people will kayak 106 miles down the Apalachicola River from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola over 5 days from October 29th through November the 2nd.
People who take part help raise money for the Riverkeeper group to help fund their outreach, education and advocacy efforts.
Generally, the event raises between 5 and 100 thousand dollars for the Riverkeeper Group and its various programs.
Fundraising has now started, so if you would like to learn more about the participants in this year's event or donate to the cause, go on-line to https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment