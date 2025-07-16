The City of Apalachicola will hold elections on September 2nd to fill two city commission seats.
There are 4 candidates who qualified to run for seat 3 on the Apalachicola City Commission currently held by Anita Grove, who will not seek re-election this year.
Those candidates are Felipe Caquimbo, Trae Ross, Donna Knutson and Dennis Green.
Seat 4 on the city commission is also on the ballot.
The incumbent, Donna Duncan, is seeking re-election.
She will face Thomas Saunders in that race.
There will be a candidate’s forum in August so voters can find out where the candidates stand on various issues.
That forum is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5th at 6Pm at the Holy family Center.
