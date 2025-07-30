The Gulf Council is trying to get a better understanding of what’s happening with gray triggerfish in the Gulf and they are hoping that fishermen will help them out.
The Council believes active fishermen may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.
For that reason, they have created an on-line fishermen feedback tool where fishermen can provide their information.
A scientific stock assessment of gray triggerfish will begin this summer and the information provided through the Fisherman Feedback Tool will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the gray triggerfish stock.
Responses are due by 5:00 PM, on August 29th.
You can find the Fisherman’s feedback tool for gray triggerfish at gulfcouncil.org.
https://gulfcouncil.org/gulf-council-asks-fishermen-for-information-on-gray-triggerfish/
