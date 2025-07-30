The Ilse Newell Concert Series is preparing for its 2026 season, and are looking for sponsors for the events.
2026 will be the 41st season of the concert series, which brings a variety of musical performers to our area.
The first concert of the 2026 season will be held on January 10th.
Next years performances will include American soul, jazz piano, blues, bluegrass, classical and Broadway show tunes.
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts board relies on sponsors to help pay for the performances and to allow students to attend them for free.
They are currently seeking sponsors for the upcoming season.
Sponsorships range from just 25 dollars for a friend sponsorship to 1000 dollars or more for a benefactor level sponsorship.
Patron level sponsorships and above, which start at 100 dollars, will also come with come with complimentary tickets to some of the shows.
They need to have the donations by November 15th to secure all of next year’s shows, so if you would like to be a sponsor, visit inconcertapalachicola.org for all of the information.
www.inconcertapalachicola.org
