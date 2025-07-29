The My Safe Florida Home Program will begin accepting applications for free hurricane home inspections on August the 4th.
The state program provides grants for low-income homeowners and moderate-income homeowners to help fund home improvements to keep homes hurricane safe.
The home must be a dwelling with an insured value of $700,000 or less.
Funding is limited and grants are on a first-come, first served basis.
Eligible applicants can apply for a free home hurricane inspection.
The owner will receive an inspection report and recommended improvements.
Eligible applicants can then apply for program grant money for home strengthening improvements.
The Florida Legislature has allocated $280 million for the 2025–2026 fiscal year to fund new Wind-mitigation Inspections and Grants under the Program.
For more information about eligible activities and grant applicants, go online to www.MySafeFLHome.com
