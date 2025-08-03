A 19-year-old man from Eastpoint was critically injured in a single vehicle accident on Ridge Road in Eastpoint on Friday night.
The accident happened just before 8:30 as the man was heading east in a sedan on Ridge Road.
He was approaching Buck Road when he drove across the centerline and onto the North Shoulder of Ridge Road.
The vehicle collided with a power pole, breaking the pole in half, before coming to final rest facing east on Buck Road.
There were no passengers in the vehicle.
The driver was life flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Eastpoint volunteer Fire Department, Franklin County EMS, Air Methods, Duke Energy and local by-standers.
