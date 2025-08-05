A 7-week-old infant kidnapped from Georgia was safely recovered on Sunday after a high-speed chase through Liberty and Gadsden Counties.
The incident began when Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call from a citizen who recognized a vehicle matching the description from an active AMBER Alert issued out of Bibb County, Georgia.
The caller remained on the line with dispatch, providing real-time updates that enabled deputies to quickly locate the silver Ford F-150 associated with the abduction.
When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect fled, prompting a pursuit through Liberty County.
As the pursuit continued into Gadsden County, a Florida State Trooper successfully disabled the suspect’s vehicle and brought the pursuit to an end.
When deputies and troopers approached the disabled vehicle, the suspect was observed placing the barrel of an AR-15-style rifle into his mouth.
That led to a physical struggle over the suspect’s gun as officers wrestled the weapon from the suspect, who briefly escaped and fled on foot into a wooded area.
The suspect was apprehended shortly afterwards.
Deputies and troopers located the abducted infant, who was evaluated on-scene by emergency medical personnel.
The child was unharmed and has since been reunited with family members.
Several law enforcement officers sustained minor injuries during the physical altercation, and one Highway Patrol vehicle sustained front-end damage.
The suspect, 23-year-old Maurtez Edward was transported to the Liberty County Jail.
He faces multiple charges in Florida, including Fleeing and eluding law enforcement, Child endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Additional charges are anticipated from Bibb County, Georgia, related to the original AMBER Alert and abduction.
The incident began when Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call from a citizen who recognized a vehicle matching the description from an active AMBER Alert issued out of Bibb County, Georgia.
The caller remained on the line with dispatch, providing real-time updates that enabled deputies to quickly locate the silver Ford F-150 associated with the abduction.
When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect fled, prompting a pursuit through Liberty County.
As the pursuit continued into Gadsden County, a Florida State Trooper successfully disabled the suspect’s vehicle and brought the pursuit to an end.
When deputies and troopers approached the disabled vehicle, the suspect was observed placing the barrel of an AR-15-style rifle into his mouth.
That led to a physical struggle over the suspect’s gun as officers wrestled the weapon from the suspect, who briefly escaped and fled on foot into a wooded area.
The suspect was apprehended shortly afterwards.
Deputies and troopers located the abducted infant, who was evaluated on-scene by emergency medical personnel.
The child was unharmed and has since been reunited with family members.
Several law enforcement officers sustained minor injuries during the physical altercation, and one Highway Patrol vehicle sustained front-end damage.
The suspect, 23-year-old Maurtez Edward was transported to the Liberty County Jail.
He faces multiple charges in Florida, including Fleeing and eluding law enforcement, Child endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Additional charges are anticipated from Bibb County, Georgia, related to the original AMBER Alert and abduction.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment