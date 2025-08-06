A candidate for seat 3 of the Apalachicola City Commission has withdrawn from the race.
The Franklin County elections office posted that Trae Ross, who was one of 4 candidates who qualified for the race, has withdrawn his name.
His name will still appear on the ballot, as the ballots have already been printed for the September 2nd election.
There 3 candidates remaining in that race are Felipe Caquimbo, Donna Knutson and Dennis Green.
Current City Commissioner Anita Grove is not seeking re-election.
Seat 4 on the Apalachicola city commission is also on the ballot.
The incumbent, Donna Duncan, is seeking re-election.
She will face Thomas Saunders in that race.
There will be a candidate’s forum tomorrow so voters can find out where the candidates stand on various issues.
That forum is scheduled for Thursday, August 7th at 6PM at the Holy family Center.
