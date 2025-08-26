An Alabama woman was arrested in Gulf
County on Sunday and is now facing drug trafficking charges.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office arrested
46-year-old Melissa Frasier during a traffic stop on Highway 98 near Sea Glass
Way.
While in contact with the driver, Sgt.
Stockton noticed the passenger in the vehicle appeared nervous and attempted to
conceal items under a blanket.
Further investigation found the
passenger in possession of over 18 grams
of methamphetamine and a half gram of heroin.
Depiuties also found multiple items of drug paraphernalia including
syringes, spoons, and glass smoking devices.
Frasier was arrested and transported
to the Gulf County Jail and is now facing charges of trafficking in
Methamphetamine, possession of Heroin and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
