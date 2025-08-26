Tuesday, August 26, 2025

An Alabama woman was arrested in Gulf County on Sunday and is now facing drug trafficking charges.

 

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Melissa Frasier during a traffic stop on Highway 98 near Sea Glass Way.

 

While in contact with the driver, Sgt. Stockton noticed the passenger in the vehicle appeared nervous and attempted to conceal items under a blanket.

 

Further investigation found the passenger in possession of over 18 grams of methamphetamine and a half gram of heroin.

 

Depiuties also found multiple items of drug paraphernalia including syringes, spoons, and glass smoking devices.

 

Frasier was arrested and transported to the Gulf County Jail and is now facing charges of trafficking in Methamphetamine, possession of Heroin and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

 

 





